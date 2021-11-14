Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,863.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,841.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,679.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,241.38 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

