Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) & American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Critical Review

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Software and Commvault Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $111.41 million 9.40 $8.09 million $0.27 116.48 Commvault Systems $723.47 million 4.22 -$30.95 million $0.49 136.88

American Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commvault Systems. American Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 7.94% 7.73% 5.49% Commvault Systems 3.18% 11.78% 5.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Software and Commvault Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 Commvault Systems 0 3 5 0 2.63

American Software presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.20%. Commvault Systems has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.30%. Given Commvault Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than American Software.

Volatility & Risk

American Software has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment involves the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

