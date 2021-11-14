Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.