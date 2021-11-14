Comparing Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) and Its Competitors

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Copper Mountain Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13% Copper Mountain Mining Competitors -53.41% -5.65% 0.70%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 794 3501 3774 109 2.39

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 53.67%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 47.88%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million $37.52 million 7.97 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 19.05

Copper Mountain Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

