Comparing Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euroseas and Castor Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $53.30 million 4.62 $4.04 million $1.72 20.41 Castor Maritime $12.49 million 16.35 -$1.75 million $0.15 15.13

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euroseas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 22.01% 28.48% 8.22% Castor Maritime 29.17% 9.68% 7.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Euroseas has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Euroseas and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euroseas currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Euroseas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Summary

Euroseas beats Castor Maritime on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The company was founded on May 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

