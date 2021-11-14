Comparing IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) & Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IDW Media and Clear Channel Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 0 6 3 0 2.33

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.52%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than IDW Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49% Clear Channel Outdoor -25.98% N/A -7.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Clear Channel Outdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 0.95 -$13.80 million ($0.66) -4.42 Clear Channel Outdoor $1.85 billion 0.92 -$582.74 million ($1.14) -3.19

IDW Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clear Channel Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats IDW Media on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The firm products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

