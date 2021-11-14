Comparing M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&T Bank and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.28 billion 3.28 $1.35 billion $13.95 11.46 ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 10.98 $169.57 million $3.77 22.52

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for M&T Bank and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 6 6 0 2.50 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 4 0 0 2.00

M&T Bank currently has a consensus price target of $165.57, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.96%. Given M&T Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 30.39% 12.37% 1.27% ServisFirst Bancshares 46.29% 19.47% 1.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. M&T Bank pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

M&T Bank beats ServisFirst Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centres and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment comprises of residential mortgage loans and sells substantial

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

