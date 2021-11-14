Comparing Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) and Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) and Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 7.57% 17.28% 8.83% Ero Copper 35.94% 91.32% 32.35%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Recruit and Ero Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A Ero Copper 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ero Copper has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Recruit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruit and Ero Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $21.41 billion N/A $1.24 billion $1.06 66.53 Ero Copper $324.10 million 0.00 $51.62 million N/A N/A

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Recruit on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media and Solutions segment provides marketing and human resources solutions. The Staffing segment handles staffing dispatch both domestically and internationally. The company was founded on March 31, 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

