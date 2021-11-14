Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMP stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compass Minerals International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Compass Minerals International worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

