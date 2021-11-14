Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their hold rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Computer Modelling Group to a market perform rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$401.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.74.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

