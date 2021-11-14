COMSovereign (COMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

Shares of COMSovereign stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,146 shares of company stock worth $117,374. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in COMSovereign stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of COMSovereign worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

