Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) PT Lowered to $10.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

