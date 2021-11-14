Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 22,194 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

