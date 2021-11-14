Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $62,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,289.73 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,265.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,236.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

