Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $131.78 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,788 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up approximately 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $131,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,335,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.10.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

