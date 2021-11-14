Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $27.89 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 44,782 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $169.09 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $267.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.