Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $43.97 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,268 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $43,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

