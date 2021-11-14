Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,430 shares during the period. Southern makes up 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Southern worth $117,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,732,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,845,000 after acquiring an additional 98,565 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 111.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 61.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.