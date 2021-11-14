Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $99,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 754,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

DLR opened at $156.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

