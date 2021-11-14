CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $885.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.56. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

