Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

