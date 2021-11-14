Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

