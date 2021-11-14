Contrasting American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands 6.99% 11.49% 9.33%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Rare Earths and Materials and American Outdoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.64%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and American Outdoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.24 $18.41 million $1.41 17.19

American Outdoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rare Earths and Materials

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

