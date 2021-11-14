Contrasting MOGU (MOGU) & The Competition

MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MOGU to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU’s peers have a beta of 2.93, indicating that their average share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MOGU and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million -$50.06 million -1.64 MOGU Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 82.36

MOGU’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% MOGU Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MOGU and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU Competitors 1186 5979 11208 322 2.57

MOGU currently has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 194.74%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.26%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

MOGU peers beat MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

