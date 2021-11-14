Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $8.83 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

