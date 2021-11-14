Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660,000.00 and the highest is $1.34 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $660,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

