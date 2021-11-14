CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

