CoreCivic, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreCivic in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664,532 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after buying an additional 387,943 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

