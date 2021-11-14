Cormark Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$235.00 to C$265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$262.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$256.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock opened at C$212.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.78. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$201.92 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$243.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$233.27.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.