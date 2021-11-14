Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.73

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.80. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 108,999 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,148,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,790,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,859,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,741,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 466.4% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 664,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

