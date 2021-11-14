Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $28.05. Coupang shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 128,107 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 47.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Coupang by 32.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Coupang by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.