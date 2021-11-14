Covalent Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.38 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $53.74 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00071474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,525.53 or 1.00349074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.86 or 0.07086753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

