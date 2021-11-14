Cowen Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $44.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.16.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

