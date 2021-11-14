Craig Hallum Cuts Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $80.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 9.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.