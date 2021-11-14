Credit Suisse AG Buys 21,619 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.