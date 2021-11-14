Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 245,374 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,233.3% in the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,240,281. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

