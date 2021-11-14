Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

