Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $8,925,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

