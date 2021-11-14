Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other Diodes news, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,709 shares of company stock worth $12,882,308 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

