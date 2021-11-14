Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.50 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

