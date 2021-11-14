Credit Suisse Group Boosts ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$13.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECNCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. ECN Capital has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.