Credit Suisse Group Boosts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $70.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFGC. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,166 shares of company stock worth $2,178,134. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,102,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,475 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,794 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,684,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.