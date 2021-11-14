Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

