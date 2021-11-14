Credit Suisse Group Trims Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Target Price to $4.00

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of PSFE opened at $4.50 on Friday. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.