CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,123,000. Himension Fund acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,322,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.35. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $86.66 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

