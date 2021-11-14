Critical Analysis: Lightbridge (LTBR) vs. Its Competitors

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lightbridge to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lightbridge and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 162 661 958 21 2.47

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Lightbridge’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -32.21% -14.09% -5.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s peers have a beta of 2.24, suggesting that their average share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -6.10 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $102.69 million 20.08

Lightbridge’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lightbridge peers beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

