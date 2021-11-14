Critical Comparison: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) versus Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Invo Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 4.54 -$36.04 million ($10.62) -0.27 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 1,061.89 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

Invo Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ra Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -721.86% -148.62% -99.70% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

Volatility and Risk

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ra Medical Systems and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

