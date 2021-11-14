Critical Contrast: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and I-Mab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics $1.11 billion 2.25 $606.07 million $12.51 3.41 I-Mab $236.42 million 19.56 $72.17 million N/A N/A

Sage Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab.

Profitability

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics 57.61% -23.76% -22.77% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sage Therapeutics and I-Mab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics 0 10 8 0 2.44 I-Mab 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $74.89, suggesting a potential upside of 75.73%. I-Mab has a consensus price target of $90.60, suggesting a potential upside of 50.74%. Given Sage Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sage Therapeutics is more favorable than I-Mab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I-Mab has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics beats I-Mab on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme patients with lymphopenia; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and CAR-T-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development stage comprises TJX7, a novel CXCL13 antibody for autoimmune diseases; and TJ-C4GM antibodies for treating oncology diseases. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; and PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

