Critical Review: BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) vs. Its Competitors

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCTX) is one of 893 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BriaCell Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BriaCell Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BriaCell Therapeutics Competitors 5189 19061 41197 796 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.78%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BriaCell Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -48.78% -39.12% BriaCell Therapeutics Competitors -4,186.66% -129.32% -27.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -$430,000.00 -11.96 BriaCell Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -129.29

BriaCell Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics. BriaCell Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics rivals beat BriaCell Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.