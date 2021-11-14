Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the second quarter worth $226,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $180.57 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

